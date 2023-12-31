Damning Manchester United stat shows huge chasm to Liverpool levels

Things looked pretty dire for Liverpool last term with Jurgen Klopp’s men dropping out of the top four and suffering nine defeats all season.

But things may never seem quite so bad when compared to the diabolical management of league rivals Manchester United.

Once a towering force for the Reds to chase domestically, the power balance has undergone quite a shift since Alex Ferguson’s departure.

To put things into context, Erik ten Hag’s outfit have already lost nine league fixtures themselves just after the halfway mark for games played, leaving them 11 points adrift of Liverpool.

A chasm that only shows signs of growing

What to change in the red half of Manchester?

Many will undoubtedly point to the manager, but the gap to the top is about far more than the individual in the hotseat.

When it comes down to it, there can be no denying that we’re simply an infinitely better-organised club from top to bottom, from recruitment to commercial activity.

Long may that continue, as far as we’re concerned!

