Four Liverpool stars make it to Sky Sports TOTS so far despite 31-year-old’s bizarre snub

Sky Sports have selected four Liverpool players in their 2023/24 Premier League team of the season so far.

During their Soccer Saturday broadcast, Sky Sports experts picked Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah in their team of the season. However, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was surprisingly snubbed in favour of Tottenham Hotspur star Guglielmo Vicario.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk have been imperious at the back for Liverpool this season and the England international has been outstanding with his attacking contributions as well. Meanwhile, summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has hit the ground running in the Premier League and it is hardly a surprise that the Hungarian has been picked for the team of the season so far.

The 23-year-old has impressed with his work rate, drive, technical ability and defensive contribution. As far as Salah is concerned, the Egyptian remains one of the best players in the league and he has chipped in with goals and assists consistently.

Alisson Becker leads the way with the most clean sheets in the Premier League in 2023 💥 pic.twitter.com/2Up5JHsXrk — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 30, 2023

The exclusion of Alisson however, remains a major surprise given the way he has performed this season.

The 31-year-old Brazilian international has been outstanding with his shot-stopping and he has the most number of clean sheets in the league with six this season. He has the most number of clean sheets in the league in the 2023 calendar year as well.

In addition to that, his ability to pull off defining saves on a consistent basis has helped Liverpool grind out important points this season.

While there is no doubt that Vicario has been usually impressive for Tottenham as well, Alisson has been a cut above the other Premier League goalkeepers this season.