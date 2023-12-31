Gakpo & Gravenberch react to superb news coming out of Liverpool

The sight of Alexis Mac Allister in team training will have been a welcome one for many a Liverpool fan ahead of the club’s hosting of Newcastle on Monday.

No more so than for his fellow teammates, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, who reacted with love-heart emojis to the Argentine’s Instagram post on Saturday.

With Wataru Endo set to make way for the Asian Cup (along with Mo Salah for the AFCON) beyond our meeting with the Magpies, the timing couldn’t be more ideal.

A huge boost for Liverpool

It’s a shame to see our depth tested with the temporary departure of our Japanese skipper, though few can deny that Mac Allister’s quality makes up for it to a significant degree.

The key now will be keeping our No.10 fit for the foreseeable future given the limited backup lying in the wings amid Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic’s ongoing fitness struggles.

The Reds remain top of the league for now, pending Arsenal’s upcoming clash with Fulham before the turn of the new year.

A perfect position, either way, for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to kick on for the remainder of the season.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman