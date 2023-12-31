Liverpool make contact with Premier League rivals to sign 26-year-old in January

Liverpool are looking to sign a quality left-back during the January transfer window and they have identified the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson as a target.

A report from the Mirror claims that Liverpool have now made contact with the London club regarding the 26-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Liverpool will need to sign a left-back next month, especially with Kostas Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson sidelined with injuries. Jurgen Klopp does not have any other specialist left-backs at his disposal and Robinson could prove to be a useful acquisition.

The 26-year-old USMNT defender has done quite well in the Premier League with Fulham this season and he has the quality to play for big clubs like Liverpool. A move to Anfield would certainly be a major step up in his career and the player could be attracted to the idea of joining the Reds.

However, he is a key player for the London club and Fulham might not want to sanction his departure midway through the season. They will struggle to replace him in January and his departure could affect their chances of securing a top-half finish.

Fulham have been quite vulnerable defensively this season and they have conceded 34 goals in 19 league matches. Letting a defender leave in January could prove to be a disastrous decision.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to test their resolve with an attractive offer next month.

Liverpool are on top of the league table and they will need to plug the gaps in their squad in January if they want to win the league title. Robinson will add defensive quality and depth to the side. His arrival could prove to be a wise investment.