Liverpool player could soon be Fulham-bound after latest transfer development

Fabio Carvalho’s career could come full circle amid reported interest from ex-outfit Fulham in taking the player on loan.

The on-loan Liverpool star, currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, is understood to share the Reds’ frustrations over his lack of playing minutes in Germany.

BILD (via Sport Witness), however, reports that the side still hope to keep hold of the attacking midfielder going into the new year.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher’s Liverpool point more relevant than ever after what happened last night

READ MORE: Damning Manchester United stat shows huge chasm to Liverpool levels

What a waste of potential

Whatever way Marco Rose’s side look at the situation, three starts from 11 appearances for the club simply isn’t viable enough to ensure Carvalho’s development.

In that sense, we’d be more than happy to see the 21-year-old switch over to Craven Cottage where his talents have been historically far more appreciated.

It’s unclear whether or not the Portuguese footballer does genuinely have a future in Merseyside at this stage.

Though, it’s a far more likely eventuality if he can earn regular Premier League minutes in London.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman