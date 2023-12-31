Liverpool scouting surprise long-term Mo Salah replacement managed by ex-Reds manager – report

Replacing Mo Salah will be one of the most difficult challenges Liverpool will ever face. Impossible some might suggest.

Few, one might imagine, would have suggested turning to Roy Hodgson-managed Crystal Palace as a potential solution to this conundrum.

Football Insider now reports that talented 22-year-old Michael Olise has been heavily scouted by the Reds’ recruitment department as the club builds a list of potential long-term replacements.

The right-sided winger (who can also play as an attacking midfielder) has been reasonably prolific this term, registering five goals and an assist in nine league games.

Well… if Manchester City want him…

Many a brow was raised after the Frenchman rejected an approach from Champions League winners Manchester City in the summer in favour of penning a long-term deal in the summer to remain in London.

One has to respect the prioritisation of minutes – as we imagine was the convincing factor for Olise when negotiating prior to the 2023/24 season – though also wonder at the player’s future plans.

Michael Olise registered a brace against Brentford yesterday – (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

We mean no disrespect at all to Crystal Palace, but we’d assume a player of his potential would have his sights set (eventually) on richer pastures.

Might the grass look greener at Anfield if the London-born wide man were presented an opportunity to be Salah’s long-term replacement?

Only time will tell.

