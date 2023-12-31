Liverpool to compete with PL rivals for £6m-rated South American ace in January

Liverpool are hoping to bring in defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window and they have identified the Brazilian defender Nino as a January target.

The 26-year-old has been quite impressive for Fluminense this year, and he helped them win the Copa Libertadores. His performances have attracted the attention of clubs like Nottingham Forest and Fulham as well.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for long-term replacements for players like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. The German manager has identified Nino as a promising candidate to replace the two stalwarts.

The 26-year-old defender has a valuation of around £6 million and he could prove to be a major bargain at that price. Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign him next month.

Liverpool are clearly lacking in depth when it comes to the defensive unit and signing the Brazilian defender could prove to be a wise decision.

Matip has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with an injury and they will need to replace him adequately. The Brazilian defender has shown his quality with Fluminense and he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well. A move to Anfield would be a major step up in his career and the player is likely to be excited about the idea of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fend off the competition for the South American defender and secure his signature next month.