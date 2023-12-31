Michael Edwards decision could earn Liverpool millions if 12-goal star moves in January

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has been in impressive form for the Cherries this season.

The 26-year-old striker has 12 goals in the Premier League so far this season and he has helped them pick up five wins from the last six league games. Naturally, his performance have attracted the attention of the top clubs and he has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur recently.

It will be interesting to see if the north London giants decide to make a move for him next month. They could certainly use a quality striker in the absence of Son Heung-min, who will join up with the South Korean national team for the AFC Asian Cup soon.

Solanke is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Tottenham and it would be a step up in his career. It remains to be seen whether the Cherries are prepared to sell their best player midway through the season. Bournemouth are 12th in the league table and they will hope to finish in the top half this season. They must hold onto their best players in order to finish the season strongly.

That said, if Solanke does move next month, it would certainly come as a boost for Liverpool. When Liverpool sold the striker to Bournemouth, former sporting director, Michael Edwards, inserted a 20% sell-on clause in his contract.

A report from Liverpool Echo claims that Liverpool’s 20% sell-on fee is over and above the price Bournemouth paid for him. This means, Liverpool will receive 20% of the profit from his sale. The Cherries paid £24 million for the striker and the Reds will receive 20% of the amount they receive above£24 million.