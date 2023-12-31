How many Newcastle players could be missing for Liverpool clash as Howe drops honest admission

It’s far from being the most wonderful time of the year as far as injuries are concerned for either one of Liverpool or Newcastle ahead of their meeting at Anfield.

Certainly not for the latter camp, with potentially as many as nine players set to be missing from the encounter tomorrow, according to Premier Injuries:

Sandro Tonali (suspension)

Nick Pope (shoulder)

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Harvey Barnes (ankle/foot)

Jamaal Lascelles (groin/hip/pelvic)

Joseph Willock (calf/shin/heel)

Elliott Anderson (lower back)

Javier Manquillo (groin/hip/pelvic)

Matt Targett (thigh)

Callum Wilson is an important returnee to the squad, having recovered from a hamstring issue back at the start of the month.

READ MORE: Gakpo & Gravenberch react to superb news coming out of Liverpool

READ MORE: Liverpool player could soon be Fulham-bound after latest transfer development

Near perfection required

Eddie Howe confessed his side would have to be ‘near perfect’ (RTE) to secure a favourable result against Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side.

In truth, one might suspect he’ll be taking a close look at Manchester United’s blueprint for an unlikely draw at Anfield, despite the hosts fielding 34 shots on the day.

A more ruthless performance on our account may, of course, prove too much for even the best-laid plans to handle.

We’ll be hoping for a big performance from Mo Salah in that regard ahead of his impending exit to participate in the AFCON in January.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman