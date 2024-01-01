Forget Salah & Diaz: 76-touch Liverpool machine ran the show against Newcastle tonight

The plaudits will likely be heading the way of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota in large part for Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle United.

In such a statement win over a Champions League-level outfit, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Curtis Jones was quietly (and not-so-quietly) the man particularly keen to prove a point.

The Scouse Academy graduate registered a goal against Eddie Howe’s men and posted a stunning performance in the middle of the park.

What do the stats say?

The Englishman recorded a pass success rate of 89% (with 49/55 passes) and two key passes in addition to 76 touches on the ball.

With 6/9 ground duels won on the day, according to stats collected by Sofascore, could you ask for a better all-round performance from the 22-year-old.

This one’s more for the neutral than the die-hard, Red: keep a VERY close eye on Jones for the foreseeable future.

Boy, oh boy, is he a talent and a half!

