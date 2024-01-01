(Video) Diaz’s reaction on the bench to Klopp’s mini-meltdown mid-Newcastle win will go viral

Jurgen Klopp went through a range of emotions during Liverpool’s hard-fought 4-2 win over Newcastle United.

Fortunately for his side, second-half goals from Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones were enough to secure the points and spare a potential telling-off in the changing rooms after the tie.

Judging by one mid-match moment from the boss at Anfield, it would have likely been a pretty severe dressing down too.

Luis Diaz looked a little stunned after the 56-year-old ran to the bench after snatching his own hat off his head in frustration.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Kloppholic: