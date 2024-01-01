(Images) First pictures of Nike’s ‘leaked’ Liverpool home kit for 2024/25 shared online

Shortly after the leak of Liverpool’s alleged third kit for the 2024/25 season, the Reds’ home kit has apparently followed suit.

Nike’s latest iteration of the home jersey harks back to 2013/14, featuring a yellow badge and swoosh tick with white trim on the collar and pinstripes.

In fairness, we’d be hard-pressed to imagine any fan who would be disappointed with this design – if it is, indeed, a genuine reflection of what we’re likely to see in stores this summer.

You can catch the images in question below, courtesy of Footy Headlines: