‘I don’t think…’: Eddie Howe makes Klopp claim ahead of Newcastle clash

Eddie Howe has insisted that Newcastle’s upcoming visit to Anfield shouldn’t see the limelight hover over his relationship with opposite manager Jurgen Klopp.

The opposing benches have enjoyed a fractious relationship in recent meetings, with Jason Tindall’s shushing gesture aimed at Jurgen Klopp during a prior tie at St James’ Park ending in misery for the former.

“I don’t think it’s me against Jurgen Klopp. It’s Liverpool against Newcastle and that’s how we have to look at this game,” the Magpies boss was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“We have to be very, very good in every aspect of our game because if there’s a weakness in your structure or in your set-up, then they will find it. They’ve got quality players.

“It’s always a great experience to go to Anfield; it’s always a brilliant arena to play in.

“We learned some painful lessons last year. Hopefully we can use that experience to good effect this time.”

The Merseysiders have entered the new year top of the league table following surprise results for Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Don’t underestimate a wounded animal

Newcastle’s league form of late may be diabolical, and Howe’s outfit may be without a number of key men, but it would be foolish for us to assume we’ll waltz our way to three points.

The former Bournemouth head coach insisted it will take a near-perfect performance to extract points from L4 and that’s what we should be potentially expecting come the evening kick-off.

Ultimately, dropped points from the Gunners should be all the encouragement we need to post a professional display.

