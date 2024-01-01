(Video) Klopp says he’ll buy cameraman ‘a lot of shots’ after what happened tonight

Jurgen Klopp was rather relieved after the full-time whistle – and not because of the scoreline his Liverpool side achieved against Newcastle!

The German was spotted losing his wedding ring during the post-match celebrations, recovering his prized possession thanks to the help of one cameraman.

The 56-year-old went on to add that the individual in question would be getting ‘a lot of shots free because that was really important’.

A successful night for all indeed!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: