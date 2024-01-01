(Video) Watch Klopp realise he’s lost his wedding ring whilst celebrating LFC win

Jurgen Klopp, understandably, cut a worried figure on the Anfield turf at full-time after losing his wedding ring on the grass.

After a few seconds of searching, and even enlisting the help of one steward, the German tactician found his treasured possession with the help of one of Sky Sports’ on-pitch cameramen.

A happy end on top of a delightful result for all of a red persuasion.

Up the table-topping, Reds!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Kloppholic: