Liverpool open transfer talks with Leicester as two clubs circling 21-year-old midfielder – report

News Transfer Rumours
Posted by

Leicester City are understood to have reportedly ‘started talks’ in the hopes of landing Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho on loan.

This claim comes courtesy of Ekrem Konur on X (formerly Twitter), with the Portuguese star previously plying his trade in the German top-flight.

It has been noted by numerous sources that both the Reds and the No.28 were unhappy with his limited playing time at RB Leipzig.

READ MORE: Liverpool scouting surprise long-term Mo Salah replacement managed by ex-Reds manager – report

READ MORE: How many Newcastle players could be missing for Liverpool clash as Howe drops honest admission

Bodes well for Carvalho

If one report from Sport Witness is to be taken at more than face value, the Foxes could face some serious competition from Fulham for the player’s potential loan switch.

Fabio Carvalho has only played 360 minutes of football for Leipzig – (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

A move to either the Championship or a return to familiar territory under the watchful eye of Marco Silva, then, may prove far more inspiring of confidence and growth.

Certainly more so than his unfortunate time over in the Bundesliga.

Hopefully, this’ll be one to keep an eye on.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman

More Stories Fabio Carvalho Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *