Liverpool open transfer talks with Leicester as two clubs circling 21-year-old midfielder – report

Leicester City are understood to have reportedly ‘started talks’ in the hopes of landing Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho on loan.

This claim comes courtesy of Ekrem Konur on X (formerly Twitter), with the Portuguese star previously plying his trade in the German top-flight.

💣💥 | 🇵🇹 | Leicester City have started talks to transfer Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho on loan. 🔵 #LCFC 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/QX88mlQe2c — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 1, 2024

It has been noted by numerous sources that both the Reds and the No.28 were unhappy with his limited playing time at RB Leipzig.

Bodes well for Carvalho

If one report from Sport Witness is to be taken at more than face value, the Foxes could face some serious competition from Fulham for the player’s potential loan switch.

A move to either the Championship or a return to familiar territory under the watchful eye of Marco Silva, then, may prove far more inspiring of confidence and growth.

Certainly more so than his unfortunate time over in the Bundesliga.

Hopefully, this’ll be one to keep an eye on.

