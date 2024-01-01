(Video) Mac Allister should be arrested after illegally delicious through ball for Jota one-v-one

Alexis Mac Allister should be arrested the minute he steps foot outside of Anfield.

The classy Argentine hasn’t done anything wrong per se, but his latest pass against Newcastle should, quite frankly, be illegal – it’s that good.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion star came on as a second-half substitute with the Reds 3-2 up and opted for anything but a quiet cameo in the famous red shirt.

Footage shared by @RFuller98883 on X (formerly Twitter) shows Mac Allister hitting an absence pass to break multiple Newcastle lines and free up Diogo Jota for a one-v-one on Martin Dubravka.

The absolute arrogance of it!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: