Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool seriously scouting ex-Man City player who could plug major hole

Liverpool are understood to have been closely monitoring Ko Itakura in recent times.

This claim comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the Reds have sent scouts on ‘multiple’ occasions to watch the Japanese international.

🇯🇵 Ko Itakura, one to watch in 2024 as top clubs are monitoring Japanese CB. Understand Liverpool have sent their scouts multiple times to follow Itakura’s performances. Tottenham also monitored him as Ange Postecoglou wanted Ko at Celtic. Release clause NOT valid in January. pic.twitter.com/E6Ce08dAd4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2024

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen to bolster their defensive ranks if the right opportunity comes, with a left-sided defensive option particularly desirable.

Keep an eye on Itakura’s injury

The 26-year-old (formerly of Manchester City) has played primarily on the left of either a back three or back four, which would signpost him as potential backup for Virgil van Dijk.

However, before we even delve into the stats surrounding the Japan star, it’s worth pointing that he’s currently recovering from a serious ankle injury.

Serious enough to warrant surgery, as was reported by The Japan Times back in October, with Gladbach confirming the player would be out of action for several weeks.

On that basis, he should be due to make a return in the new year, though it’s fair to expect he’ll hardly be rushed back onto the pitch.

What do the stats say?

What immediately pops out on Itakura’s stat sheet with FBref is his comparative ineffectiveness in the air (41st percentile) to Virgil van Dijk (97th percentile).

That may seem an unfair thing to fixate on, but it shouldn’t go unnoticed that several key members of the backline (Joel Matip (87th percentile), Joe Gomez (96th percentile) and Jarell Quansah (95th percentile)) are all highly-trusted when it comes to competing in aerial duels.

It may indicate, of course, that the club is considering moving in a different direction, or more simply that we’re satisfied pairing Itakura in the long run with a more aerially dominant centre-half partner.

Read into that as you will!

