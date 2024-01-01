(Video) Mo Salah hits fierce penalty true to make up for tame first-half effort

There will have been many a held breath at Anfield as Mo Salah stepped up to take his second penalty of the night against Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka.

The Egyptian hit this one strong and true, however, sending the visitors’ ‘keeper the wrong way and nestling the ball in the bottom-left corner.

Just the two goals and an assist from the former Roma man before he jets off for the AFCON then?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: