(Video) Unbelievable: Trent inches away from goal of the season contender with volley from insane angle

Alejandro Garnacho can rest easy after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s speculative effort struck the woodwork instead of the back of the net.

The Liverpool vice captain put his boot through an airborne ball just beyond the corner flag with an effort that would have surely rivalled Alejandro Garnacho for the goal of the season had it beaten Martin Dubravka.

The Merseysiders have been the dominant force in the first-half of action at Anfield but have yet to find a breakthrough at the time of writing.

