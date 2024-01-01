(Video) What Luis Diaz did just before entering Liverpool dressing room at FT speaks volumes

Cries of ‘vamos!’ could be heard echoing from within the bowels of Liverpool’s dressing room as the Reds’ finest toasted a stunning win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz’s overjoyed reaction, in particular, as the Colombian sung Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ in his native tongue just before diving inside, highlighted the buoyant mood in the Anfield camp at full-time.

It was a terrific performance from the former FC Porto wide man too, and in truth he was unfortunate to not get on the scoresheet against Eddie Howe’s tricky outfit.

He’s hitting form at the perfect time too, one might say, with Mo Salah set to jet off to Ivory Coast shortly.

