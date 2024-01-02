Liverpool fans will be in stitches when they see Adrian’s four word message to Joe Gomez

Adrian may now be third choice goalkeeper at Liverpool but it appears he remains a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad off the pitch.

The Spaniard last featured for the Reds in July of last year when we defeated Manchester City in the Community Shield.

He may not be getting any game time on Merseyside but he’s still keen to support his teammates and get the best out of the squad as we aim to pick up some silverware this term.

Joe Gomez has threw in some superb performances in recent weeks and when our No. 2 took to his Instagram account following our 4-2 defeat of Newcastle on New Years Day, Adrian was on hand to leave a brilliant comment under the post.

“My English Roberto Carlos,” the 36-year-old wrote.

READ MORE: ‘The bottom line is…’ – Pundit offers verdict on 24-y/o Liverpool man’s recent performances

This season could be the former West Ham keeper’s final one on Merseyside but it’s clear that he loves the club and has a brilliant attitude.

With both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas sidelined through injury Gomez has deputised superbly at left back.

The ex-Charlton man is yet to score for the Reds but has been getting into some promising positions in recent weeks.

His job is to prevent goals rather than score them but let’s hope it’s not too long before he gets on the scoresheet!

Check Adrian’s comment below:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman