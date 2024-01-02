‘Mikel deffo wants him’: Arsenal ITK claims Liverpool could sell Curtis Jones to Arteta

We’ve seen some truly WILD transfer theories and stories in our time from reasonably reputable sources.

This next one from supposed Arsenal ITK @AFCAMDEN on X, however, truly takes the biscuit.

If the X user in question is to be believed – and, quite frankly, he absolutely should not – Mikel Arteta’s a big fan of Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and could be the subject of a bid from the Gunners next summer.

If all goes to plan this season, I think we’ll try to sign Curtis Jones for that 8 role next season. Depends on how he progresses/game time he gets up there but Mikel deffo wants him — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) January 2, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Asked info about him’: Everton keen to add Liverpool player to their ranks – report

READ MORE: Gary Neville & Carra agree they possibly got Liverpool claim wrong right after Newcastle statement

Give us a moment

Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

*Ahem*

Right, now that’s out of our system, let’s just say that if our Academy graduate does indeed make the switch to London this summer – we’ll all be eating our hats.

To hell with the pinch of salt or the vague possibilities offered by the multiverse. Curtis Jones, categorically, will not be playing for Mikel Arteta in 2024, or likely any other year for that matter.

Period.

Anyway, Liverpool are top of the league. Up Curtis Jones. Up Jurgen Klopp’s mighty Reds.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman