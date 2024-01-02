‘Outstanding’ – Dean Saunders believes Liverpool have a ‘genius’ who’s ‘getting better’

Dean Saunders has placed one Liverpool ‘genius’ into his team of the season so far.

Jurgen Klopp has got the Reds flying at the moment with last night’s 4-2 defeat of Newcastle at Anfield putting the Merseysiders three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

All of Liverpool’s four summer signings have impressed since joining the club while Virgil van Dijk appears back to his best.

Saunders has reserved praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, claiming the England international is ‘oustanding’ with the ball at his feet.

“Right-back, I tried my best to get him into midfield because I think he’s brilliant, but I can’t leave him out the team, Trent at right-back,” Saunders told talkSPORT (as quoted by Rousing The Kop).

“Struggles one-v-one out in the channel, sometimes switches off at the back post, but with the ball, outstanding. Just a genius footballer, he’s getting to the point where I’m going to call him a genius soon, he’s getting better.”

READ MORE: Liverpool monitoring one of the best tackling No.6s in Europe; one thing putting them off – report

The Scouser has already registered eight assists this term (across all competitions) and has also found the back of the net twice.

He’s redefined the full-back role in recent years with his world-class passing range and creativity and it’s interesting to now see him take up positions in midfield regularly during games.

This allows him to pull the strings from a more central position and the likes of Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota thrive from having such a quality player behind them.

Our No. 66 is one of many players who are impressing this term and long may the brilliant performances continue as we aim to pick up more silverware.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman