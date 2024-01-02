Mike Dean reveals VAR insider knowledge on why Jota penalty wasn’t overturned

It’s quite something that half of X (formerly Twitter) has suffered a meltdown over what appears to be a legitimately awarded penalty for Diogo Jota.

The likes of Ian Wright, John Terry and Alan Shearer were all left perplexed, furious even, by the call after the Portuguese international hit the turf.

An inside look at the discussions held by VAR operators on the matter, courtesy of Mike Dean, however, illustrates that there was indeed contact from Martin Dubravka.

“I think we’ve heard Stuart Attwell just then on VAR, well we have anyway, there’s clear contact by the left elbow of Dubravka on the foot of Jota,” the former Premier League referee spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage last night. “So, once he’s given the penalty it is hard to overturn.”

More to the point, the Newcastle ‘keeper himself admitted as much – so what on earth is all the fuss about?

Liverpool will need Diogo Jota at his best

Mo Salah gave us quite the parting gift ahead of his impending departure to the AFCON this January.

That said, it shouldn’t go unnoticed that Jota’s introduction to the game in the second-half was absolutely integral.

Cody Gakpo too got his name on the scoresheet, albeit with a helping hand from our Egyptian international.

We’ll need the pair and Luis Diaz, not to mention Darwin Nunez, to all be on top form in this winter period, however, if we’re to get through unscathed.

