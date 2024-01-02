‘Asked info about him’: Everton keen to add Liverpool player to their ranks – report

Fabio Carvalho could become the first Liverpool player to trade the red half of Merseyside for the blue of Everton since Abel Xavier.

Yes, yes, we’re aware of Conor Coady, but it’s not a direct transfer, so it’s not the same. So there!

Rudy Galetti shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, noting that Wolves and Leicester also ‘asked info about him’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is understandably keen to settle on another loan spell – ideally one that will grant the prodigy a greater supply of minutes than that which he enjoyed at RB Leipzig – with competition fierce at Anfield.

Everton likely a no-go

Whilst the Toffees are far from being considered direct competition, it’s difficult to imagine such a move being sanctioned by the club.

Wolves, however, as currently managed by a former Liverpool Academy coach in Gary O’Neill, would likely represent a more appealing option for Carvalho’s development.

The Wanderers play an attractive brand of football and would offer the Portuguese star Premier League minutes without the drawbacks of agreeing a deal with Everton.

