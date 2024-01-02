‘They won’t announce it’: Gary Neville drops Liverpool transfer window claim that’ll excite the fanbase

Liverpool may very well look at the January transfer market to strengthen their claim to the Premier League title this season.

That was certainly the suggestion made by Gary Neville after the Reds trounced Newcastle United 4-2 on the opening English top-flight game of the year.

“I was just talking in the press lounge and wondering whether Liverpool might just have a sneaky dabble in the transfer market in January,” the former fullback spoke on Sky Sports coverage (via @SkySports PL on X).

“They won’t announce it because they’re really clever and they won’t want other clubs to know they’re desperate, and they’ve been very clever in the transfer market over the last few years under Jurgen Klopp.

“I wonder whether they think adding something to their squad could give them a difference – as it’s [the Premier League title] up for grabs.”

The Merseysiders are set to be without top goalscorer Mo Salah and summer addition Wataru Endo for the foreseeable future ahead of the AFCON and Asian Cup international tournaments.

What do Liverpool really need?

There’s justification for the club to take a long hard look at the options in the market for the midfield and forward line.

That said, in our minds here at Empire of the Kop, the backline has to be the top priority.

Liverpool do currently enjoy the best defence in the league (18 goals conceded is the fewest in the Premier League) but have already lost Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson to long-term injuries.

We’re expecting to see the latter back on the pitch in the new year once his shoulder has full mobility.

But a January addition to the defensive department could prove integral in helping us maintain our prowess at the back.

