(Video) Anthony Gordon advice backfires & sends Dubravka wrong way for Salah penalty

Mo Salah switched boots at half-time after missing penalty in the opening 45 and emerged at full-time two goals and an assist to the good.

Hilariously, one fan spotted Anthony Gordon attempting to advise ‘keeper Martin Dubravka on where to dive for the Egyptian’s second penalty of the game.

It’s fair to say he got his prediction wildly wrong and the former Roma hitman made it 4-2 to the hosts to ensure the Reds continued to top the table in 2024.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Boss__Tha: