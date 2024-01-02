(Video) How Liverpool bench reacted to Wataru Endo’s substitution is telling

Wataru Endo has come on leaps and bounds since his summer switch to Liverpool confounded neutral commentators.

A most telling indication of his importance to this Jurgen Klopp team was the resoundingly positive reaction (and deservedly so) he received from his fellow teammates on the bench after being subbed off in the second-half.

We’re incredibly fortunate to have Alexis Mac Allister back from injury just as he’s jetting off for the Asian Cup, of course.

Still, it’s clear to all that the No.3 has become a key cog in this Liverpool side and we’ll miss him throughout January.

