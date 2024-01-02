Klopp can’t believe what he’s heard said about £64m Liverpool player on social media

Darwin Nunez has become something of a whipping boy for anything that vaguely goes wrong at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp certainly can’t believe what he’s been hearing said about the Uruguayan attacker online, admitting in quotes relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano that it ‘disturbs slightly’.

🔴 Klopp: "Don't doubt Núñez, it's all fine. Darwin will score and there is no doubt about it, look at his assist… wow. He gets questioned on social media and that disturbs slightly". "Salah? Mo is a goal scoring machine. He will never stop doing these things. He is special". pic.twitter.com/4Y4ZdYHW9B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

The former Penarol hitman (signed for £64m a couple of summers ago) still, it’s worth highlighting, ended the game with an assist – and a crucial one to help Mo Salah open the scoring against Newcastle last night.

Nunez has all the pressure

Can we say the 24-year-old was faultless against the Magpies? No.

However, he was hardly the only Liverpool attacker to be wasteful in front of goal and certainly shouldn’t bear the brunt of the criticism stemming from the game.

16 goal contributions in 28 games this term is hardly a poor collection – especially given that he’s only three goal contributions away from matching 2022/23’s tally.

We’re with Klopp on this one: ‘Don’t doubt Nunez’.

