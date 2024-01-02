‘He didn’t like that’ – Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ace wasn’t happy last night despite 4-2 victory

Jurgen Klopp has explained why one of his players wasn’t too pleased despite Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat of Newcastle last night.

A brace from Mo Salah as well as strikes from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo earned the Reds victory at Anfield to send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The scoreline should’ve been a lot more comfortable for Klopp’s side and allowing the visitors to find the back of the net twice is something which left Alisson Becker frustrated, admitted our German tactician after the game.

“Obviously again a really good game from start to finish and again if you have these options to bring on, that’s obviously pretty helpful,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com (via The Boot Room).

“I loved the game, I loved the atmosphere, everything was perfect besides the goals obviously conceded; we could see that on Ali [Alisson Becker]’s face especially, he didn’t like that fact. But we take that for tonight and keep going.”

Liverpool set a new Premier League record last night – with their performance resulting in the highest xG since records began (Telegraph).

Eddie Howe’s side were outplayed at L4 but netted two very simple goals which is bound to frustrate our No. 1 between the sticks,

The Brazil international had very little to do in all honesty but missed out on a seventh league clean sheet of the season after Alexander Isak and Sven Botman’s second half efforts.

Alisson will have been delighted with all three points but it just goes to show that his mentality is superb in regards to always wanting more from himself and his teammates.

