Liverpool willing to hold fire on Crystal Palace transfer until the summer when he’ll be easier to sign – report

Liverpool remain admirers of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, though wish to wait until the summer to make a move.

Dave Anderson at the Mirror reports the expectation is that the Eagles will likely be more willing to part ways with the defender by that point.

This is despite what some may term as an urgent need for Jurgen Klopp’s men to bolster their backline in the winter window amid injuries to Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

READ MORE: Gary Neville & Carra agree they possibly got Liverpool claim wrong right after Newcastle statement

READ MORE: ‘Asked info about him’: Everton keen to add Liverpool player to their ranks – report

Worth waiting for?

A quick glance at the Crystal Palace star’s stats on FBref would suggest that there are, perhaps, more superior options out there worth waiting for.

Centre-backs do, of course, peak far later than their fellow outfield stars, so it’s possible our recruitment team see a great deal of potential in the 23-year-old.

It’s just not immediately apparent in his statistical profile, with successful take-ons (84th percentile) the one standout attribute.

One to keep an eye on, though not necessarily a bolt-on signing either in January or the summer.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman