Liverpool ‘will move in January’ for 26-year-old defender if Luis Diaz-esque transfer danger returns – report

Liverpool could yet make a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, should ‘they feel there is a danger of missing out on a target’.

David Anderson shared the claim in question online amid reports linking the fullback to an Anfield switch this January.

“Liverpool have been linked with Fulham’s USA international full-back Antonee Robinson,” the Mirror reporter wrote. “Liverpool will move in January if they feel there is a danger of missing out on a target and this is why they bought Diaz two years ago from Porto for £37.5million because Tottenham came in for him.”

Both Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson remain in the treatment room, though the latter is expected to make a return to the pitch in the relatively near future.

Holding fire until…

Should our Scottish international be back in January, we see little need for the club to push for the signing in question, particularly given the quality of Joe Gomez’s deputising performances.

Unless, of course, Jurgen Klopp would prefer to keep the centre-half available for the heart of the backline amid Joel Matip’s long-term injury.

Though it does raise questions over how many minutes the American will be earning once both Tsimikas and Robertson are back available.

Historically, Klopp’s always preferred to wait on one of his trusted players if there’s the possibility of over-competition for a particular position.

Only time will tell whether the fear of losing out on the 26-year-old is enough to prompt us into an early move, as was the case for Luis Diaz when Tottenham came calling.

