Liverpool just bolstered their squad in January but they’ve already got ideal cover

Liverpool have recalled Owen Beck from his Dundee loan spell in January.

The club’s official website confirmed the news in question amid a raft of injuries in the backline.

Kostas Tsimikas was the latest to join the treatment table after picking up a broken collarbone in December’s 1-1 draw with title rivals Arsenal.

The Greek international followed Joel Matip (who suffered a season-ending ACL injury).

Time to sign a left-sided centre-back

It’s a decision made to bolster the left side of defence, with 21-year-old Beck having thus far enjoyed a solid spell in the Scottish top-flight.

That said, with Joe Gomez performing at a high standard, despite it not being his natural position, we’d rather expect that the club will look to keep the Englishman there for the time being.

It’s a move that would leave us quite short in the centre of the defence, however, with only Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk around to hold down the fort.

If ever there was a time to try and land a new centre-back (and preferably a left-sided one), January would be a fitting opportunity.

