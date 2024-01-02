Liverpool scouts blown away by 11-goal attacker Pep Guardiola made flippant comment about – report

Liverpool’s scouts are understood to have been left highly impressed by the talents of Hwang Hee-chan, if one report is to be believed.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the Wolves star – once flippantly described by a forgetful Pep Guardiola as ‘the Korean guy’ – having notched 14 goal contributions in 21 appearances this term.

Tottenham are also understood to be monitoring the centre-forward’s progress in 2023/24 since his central switch in Gary O’Neil’s side.

READ MORE: Klopp can’t believe what he’s heard said about £64m Liverpool player on social media

READ MORE: ‘Embarrassing’ ‘Shocking’: Shearer & Terry raging at what 27-year-old Liverpool player did last night

What Liverpool need?

Whilst Hee-chan’s ability to play across the forward line would surely be of interest to a Liverpool outfit set to lose Mo Salah for potentially most of January, it’s difficult to imagine a 27-year-old fitting the profile.

Given there will come a stage where we need to at least think about future-planning for the right-wing role, we’d expect our recruitment team to favour a signing younger than 25 years of age.

That’s not to discredit the Wanderers’ hitman who has been a phenomenal asset for the Midlands side (not to mention FPL players) this year.

It would just represent a sharp change of tack in our recruitment activities.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman