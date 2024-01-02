Steve McManaman left ‘slightly bemused’ by what ‘exceptional’ Liverpool player did last night

Steve McManaman has admitted he was left ‘slightly bemused’ by what one Liverpool ace did last night.

The Reds defeated Newcastle 4-2 at Anfield to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a brace from Mo Salah and strikes from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

Salah’s second of the game came from the penalty spot after Martin Dubravka was adjudged to have brought down Diogo Jota who was on the receiving end of an exceptional pass from Alexis Mac Allister.

It appeared our No. 20 could’ve stayed on his feet and slotted home but instead hit the deck allowing the Egyptian King to take his goal tally to 18 for the season (across all competitions).

“It was a lovely ball by Mac Allister,” McManaman told Premier League Productions (via HITC). “Firstly, I just don’t know why he [Jota] doesn’t score himself.

“There is contact by the goalkeeper, but then he goes down two strides too late. Once it’s given, because there is contact there, and there is contact, but he stays on his feet and then falls over.

“I don’t know what was going through his mind. It would be interesting to see what he says. Once Anthony Taylor has given it, then it’s not a clear and obvious error because there is definite contact.

“I am slightly bemused myself because the contact is there, why doesn’t he fall over there?! He has two more steps and then jumps. I thought he could have tapped it in.”

Jota replaced Luis Diaz just after the hour mark and made a brilliant impact as he put it on a plate for Curtis Jones and also won the penalty.

The Portugal international, who Jurgen Klopp has previously labelled as ‘exceptional’ (via TNT Sports), is now back fit and pushing for a place in our German tactician’s starting XI.

He could’ve been on the scoresheet himself had he stayed on his feet but he clearly felt the contact from the Newcastle stopper was enough to ground him.

Next up for Liverpool is the trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal in the FA Cup – a team the former Wolves man likes facing with seven goals against the Gunners since his move to Anfield in 2020.

