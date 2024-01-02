Gary Neville & Carra agree they possibly got Liverpool claim wrong right after Newcastle statement

Gary Neville has suggested he may have to revise his initial opinion on the title race following Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle United.

The Englishman pointed to recent results which should only bolster the confidence of Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2024.

“I didn’t a couple of weeks ago; I thought that they would just fall short,” the Sky Sports pundit spoke on the broadcaster’s post-match commentary.

“I think with what’s happened in the last couple of weeks is they’ll be gaining confidence that they can become the main challenger to Manchester City.

“I suspect they could ride down the points they dropped to Arsenal and Manchester United.”

Jamie Carragher sung a similar tune to his fellow MNF host, noting: “Maybe I’ve been wrong. What I mean by that is you can’t help but look at this Liverpool team compared to the team that won the league.

“It’s not as good as that team – that was an unbelievable team. But then you look at the facts and this is a team who, from the end of last season to now, have lost one Premier League game in 30. That’s an unbelievable record for any team, for Manchester City if they were on a run like that now.

“So maybe I need to start giving this team a little bit more credit and respect, but I do still feel that Manchester City have got the edge and are the favourites for the title right now.”

Exceeding expectations?

Perhaps. Though it can’t be denied that this is most certainly a Liverpool side to respect and, perhaps in the case of our rivals, fear over the coming months.

By any metric, this team is performing at a title-challenging standard, even if it is, developmentally, in its relative infancy.

We currently boast the best defence in the league having conceded two fewer goals than next-best Arsenal and are only two short of league-best Manchester City (joint-second with Aston Villa).

As we’ve already highlighted, this iteration of Liverpool (Liverpool 2.0, as Jurgen Klopp put it) still has so much potential to realise.

Just imagine when it starts hitting its peak!

