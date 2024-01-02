‘Embarrassing’ ‘Shocking’: Shearer & Terry raging at what 27-year-old Liverpool player did last night

It’s fair to say that Ian Wright was far from alone in holding a public opinion over the penalty Diogo Jota (27) won for Liverpool yesterday.

The former professional footballer was joined by John Terry and Alan Shearer in labelling the incident ‘shocking’ and ’embarrassing’ respectively on X.

How on earth is that a penalty? Shocking dive !

The worst thing is VAR give it ? — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 1, 2024

The Merseysiders went on to score from the incident, with Mo Salah making up for his earlier missed spot-kick in the first-half of action.

Clever if you’re a certain player

How often before have we heard about certain footballers being disgusting, putrid cheats, whilst other certain footballers get labelled clever or cute for committing virtually the same act?

Whatever Shearer and Terry’s opinions are, they should, perhaps, take a moment to consider Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka’s thoughts on the incident.

“My arms are not trying to catch him. I don’t have to agree but at the end of the day it was a penalty,” the shotstopper was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Credit to the Slovakian for his honesty.

So… will Jota now be described as a clever – rather than ’embarrassing’ – footballer? No? Alrighty then.

