Ian Wright says he’s ‘seen it all’ after witnessing controversial Liverpool moment

Diogo Jota’s alleged “dive” attracted something of a mini-storm on X (formerly Twitter) during Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle United.

Former Arsenal star and commentator Ian Wright jumped onto the social media platform to share his view on the matter, saying he’d ‘seen it all!’ following the controversial moment.

Would rather go down for a penalty than put the ball in an empty net! Seen it all! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 1, 2024

The Portuguese international appeared, in the eyes of many an X user, to have delayed his fall after contact with Martin Dubravka when one-on-one with the Magpies ‘keeper.

Where’s the logic?

Let’s get this one thing straight: pundits seriously believe Jota would rather secure a penalty than fire into an empty net after he’d safely rounded the goalkeeper?

Football punditry has become grossly unhinged if that is indeed the case.

We mean no disrespect, for what it’s worth, being otherwise firm admirers of Wright and his generally superb commentary.

However, we’re struggling to grapple with the idea of an out-and-out goalscorer throwing away a clear opportunity on purpose.

