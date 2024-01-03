Premier League club eyeing January move for Liverpool gem with just 3 starts all season – report

Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho is reportedly wanted by a fellow Premier League club just days after returning to Anfield.

The 21-year-old had his loan spell at RB Leipzig cut short last weekend following an abortive stint which saw him start just three times for Marco Rose’s side (Transfermarkt), but he’s not short of suitors for another temporary exit from Merseyside.

According to German outlet BILD, his former club Fulham are interested in taking him back on loan for the remainder of the season. Everton, Wolves and Leicester have also been linked with a possible swoop for the youngster this month (Rudy Galetti).

With Mo Salah having now left for the Africa Cup of Nations, and no natural right winger to call upon at present, it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp will give Carvalho a second chance at Liverpool this month.

In the sort of ironic twists that football likes to throw up, one window of opportunity could come against the club who are seemingly trying to bring him back, with Fulham visiting Anfield in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals next Wednesday.

If the 21-year-old plays no part against Arsenal or his former employers over the coming week, though, it seems inevitable that he’ll be loaned out again, and perhaps a return to where he first made a name for himself could be the spark that his career needs.

Then again, Salah’s departure for Africa may be the opportune break that Carvalho requires in order to resuscitate his fortunes at Liverpool. If he gets it, he knows that he simply must make the most of it.

