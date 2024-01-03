(Video) How Fabinho and Firmino reacted to Mo Salah scoring his 150th EPL goal for Liverpool

Fabinho and Bobby Firmino were among those in attendance at Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle on Monday night, and the Brazilian pair got to see their former teammate Mo Salah reach 150 Premier League goals for the Reds.

The landmark was achieved just after half-time with a closer-range finish, the first of two goals in the night for the 31-year-old, and two men he knows very well were cheering him on at Anfield.

With the Saudi Pro League currently on hiatus for another five weeks, the duo returned to the club they left last summer to witness LFC’s first match of 2024, and they were treated to a dominant Liverpool performance in a 4-2 win.

The Reds’ official X channel captured their reactions to Salah’s opener with a split-screen video showing them wearing broad smiles as the goal went in.

Fabinho and Firmino regularly had a close-up view of the Egyptian King finding the net at Anfield. This time, the vantage point was different but the outcome was inevitably the same!

You can view the split-screen footage below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):