(Video) Curtis Jones’ and Cody Gakpo’s brilliantly gleeful post-match reactions in Anfield tunnel

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo revelled in Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle on Monday night, with their brilliant post-match reactions captured in the latest episode of the Inside Anfield series on the Reds’ YouTube channel.

Mo Salah began and ended the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the aforementioned duo grabbing the other two goals in quick succession between the 74th and 78th minutes.

As the players made their way back to the dressing rooms, the Scouse midfielder was seen saluting one of the backroom staff before shouting euphorically.

Shortly afterwards, Gakpo took a selfie on somebody’s phone before gleefully twirling the shirt he’d obtained from a Newcastle player as he savoured the result.

Those two gestures showed what the hard-earned win meant to the Liverpool players as they established a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

You can view Jones’ and Gakpo’s reactions below (from 18:13 and 19:05 respectively), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: