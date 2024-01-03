(Video) ‘Potentially Liverpool’ – Journalist hints 28y/o would more likely join Reds than Chelsea

One journalist has appeared to hint that Joshua Kimmich would be ‘potentially’ more likely to join Liverpool than Chelsea if he were to leave Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old was among the players discussed by Ben Jacobs on The Done Deal Show for The Football Terrace, and while the reporter added that nothing is ‘advanced’ from Anfield on that front, the Reds appear to be likelier than the west Londoners to sign the midfielder.

The journalist outlined: “I’m not aware of Kimmich and Chelsea even though I’ve seen some of the links out there. From the perspective of Chelsea the profile of the player is not what they’re looking for at the moment.

“He’s 28, I know that he’s relatively versatile, but I was always told that the clubs that were looking for Kimmich were more potentially Liverpool, though nothing advanced, and even Manchester United as well.

“We wait and see whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS influence that in any way, but I haven’t heard of anything that is advancing with Kimmich and Chelsea.”

Kimmich’s name has cropped up in Liverpool transfer rumours in recent weeks, with the midfielder also capable of operating on the right or in the centre of defence (Transfermarkt), potentially giving Jurgen Klopp some welcome wriggle room in those positions if needed.

Whether the Reds will pounce for the Bayern utility man this month remains to be seen, but Jacobs’ update suggests that we’d be ahead of Chelsea in the queue if the 28-year-old were set to leave the Allianz Arena.

That offers hope of LFC swooping for the Germany international, whose experience of more than 500 senior games at club and international level (Transfermarkt) could be invaluable during the prospective Premier League title run-in.

You can view Jacobs’ comments on Kimmich below (from 40:46), via The Football Terrace on YouTube: