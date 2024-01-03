(Video) Konate shows telling sign in under the radar moment during Newcastle win

Ibrahima Konate proved his leadership credentials by helping keep Trent Alexander-Arnold avoid punishment during Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle.

The vice-captain was spotted, in fan footage shared on X, venting his frustrations to on-pitch official Anthony Taylor during one moment in the game.

Fortunately, our French defender arrived at the scene to force our No.66 to depart before he could get himself in any serious trouble.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @uvader21 on TikTok via @4sixtysix on X: