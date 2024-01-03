(Images) Liverpool 2024/25 away kit latest to emerge in Nike ‘leak’ as all three surface online

Liverpool look to have quite the array of attractive jerseys next term if the latest leak released by Footy Headlines is to be believed.

The Reds are reportedly now set to boast a predominantly black away kit with light turquoise detailing around the shirt cuffs and shoulders for the next season.

Whilst the kit follows a similar theme of intricate detailing as appears on the home and third shirts, it would appear the most plain of the three designs – and perhaps, for that very reason, the most appealing.

What do we think, Reds?

You can catch the latest leak online, courtesy of Footy Headlines, and a collection of all the leaked kits for 2024/25 below, courtesy of @FumlerRawk on X: