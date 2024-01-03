Juventus want top destroyer in summer but Liverpool could snap him up now in January – report

Liverpool are understood to be facing competition from Italian giants Juventus for the signature of Morten Frendrup.

This comes courtesy of Tuttosport (via footballfancast), with it understood that the Serie A outfit are holding out until the summer to land the Dane.

However, the Merseysiders are considered to be in ‘pole position’ to sign the holding midfielder, with it suggested that they could beat The Old Lady to the transfer if they move sooner.

January… it might be?

Translation: If we move within the bounds of the winter window we could, the Italian outlet suggests, make Frendrup our own.

However, this is an option we’ve previously looked into at Empire of the Kop.

Whilst we’re impressed with Frendrup’s defensive capabilities (which mark him out as one of the top destroyers in Europe), the Genoa No.6 is seriously lacking as far as his passing and progressive abilities are concerned.

Put simply: we’re better off with Alexis Mac Allister shielding our backline until something better comes along.

Unless the club has a strong indication that the Serie A star would be a more competent operator if dropped into a Liverpool midfield, we’re better off waiting around.

