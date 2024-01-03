Liverpool could explore ‘surprise’ January loan swoop to compensate for notable absentee – report

Liverpool could reportedly be in the market for a ‘surprise’ loan swoop in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are exploring the possibility of bringing in a short-term addition to their forward line this month and are assessing the marketplace for a potential ‘shock deal’.

It’s claimed that Anfield chiefs are eying a move for an attacker who’d be capable of slotting straight into the team, with any such arrival ‘most likely’ to be on loan rather than a permanent transfer.

READ MORE: Liverpool watching 22y/o backed to reach ‘top level’, could tick one huge box at Anfield

READ MORE: ‘Different class’ – Alan Shearer lauds ‘brilliant’ Liverpool man who ‘can be annoying at times’

Given the strength that Jurgen Klopp has in his attack at Liverpool, it mightn’t seem like the position in most urgent need of attention in the transfer market.

However, with Mo Salah having now linked up with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations and likely not to be back with his club until February (depending on far his nation progresses), there isn’t a natural right-sided winger to take his place.

Dominik Szoboszlai or Harvey Elliott could deputise on that flank for the remainder of this month, although the Egyptian’s consistent delivery of goals will be tough to replace.

A short-term loan arrival may duly seem logical – someone to come in and cover that void in the squad, but without any major financial commitment – although finding the right player for that role might be tricky, if it’s a case of being primarily an alternative to our number 11.

For now, we must wait and see if any such options materialise during January, and whether Liverpool are successful in getting one through the door at Anfield.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman