Liverpool may soon ‘strike another agreement’ that will immensely please Jurgen Klopp – report

Jurgen Klopp’s trust in Jorg Schmadtke could lead Liverpool to striking another agreement with the German sports director.

It’s now been reliably reported that the Dusseldorf-born football executive may sit down with the club in February or March to debate extending his stay at Anfield beyond June.

“Schmadtke has a contract until the summer as sporting director but that ends at the end of June, i.e. before the next transfer window,” Christian Falk wrote for BILD (via Sport Witness).

“That’s why, according to my information, they will perhaps sit down in March or February and discuss whether things should continue.

“The fact is, Klopp trusts Schmadtke and if they are definitely still together, they will see what they can get on the table and maybe strike another agreement again.”

The 59-year-old, formerly of VfL Wolfsburg, played a major role in the summer transfer window, helping identify Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboslzai and Wataru Endo in the market.

Something to consider

Unless Liverpool can find another sporting director of such unbelievable quality as to rival our former transfer guru in Michael Edwards, continuity wouldn’t be the worst plan in the world.

Schmadtke looks to have another tough few objectives to meet in the coming months, with the club keen to bolster the backline and potentially secure a long-term Mo Salah replacement.

Even should the Egyptian extend his stay at Anfield, as commentators increasingly suspect may be the case, future-planning will be necessary.

It’s a big ask of any sporting director, of course, so we only hope that Klopp’s faith in his compatriot is well-placed.

