‘Look at that’: Liverpool pundit laughing watching back 24-year-old’s highlight vs Newcastle

Neil Mellor couldn’t help but laugh a little when watching back Alexis Mac Allister’s awe-inspiring long-range pass to Diogo Jota.

The Argentine midfielder – back from a short hiatus spent in the treatment room – had Anfield on its feet after putting Diogo Jota through on goal for a one-v-one with Martin Dubravka.

“There’s that pass again [laughs], look at that – absolutely beautiful.” the former Preston North End attacker told LFCTV. “In between the Newcastle players.”

The 27-year-old rounded the Slovakian shotstopper, though was brought to a sharp halt after contact with the ‘keeper’s elbow.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect

It’s for this very reason that many are keen to see the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion playmaker return to his more natural left-sided midfield position.

That said, with Wataru Endo being deployed to Qatar to participate in the Asian Cup, the timing of Mac Allister’s return to the fold couldn’t be more ideal.#

Until we can find a holding six who is at least as proficient in progressing the ball as our classy Argentine – AND can offer a significant improvement defensively – we’ve no problem seeing him stay put ahead of the backline.

With the defence and forward line presenting some interesting questions, we’d expect that particular transfer conundrum to be examined more closely this summer.

