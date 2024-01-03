Longstaff joins Dubravka in contradicting Eddie Howe’s strange Liverpool claim

Eddie Howe cut a slightly frustrated figure with his post-match comments for Newcastle’s 4-2 defeat at Anfield.
The ex-Bournemouth coach felt aggrieved at some of the decisions that went against his side, including the alleged failure to award Sean Longstaff a penalty.
Neil Mellor analysed the incident on LFCTV, however, and noted that the Magpies star in question interestingly didn’t opt to appeal for a spot-kick.
“Was it a penalty? Well here we go, Newcastle wanted a penalty, Eddie Howe was saying it’s a penalty,” the former Red spoke on LFCTV’s Review Show.
“This is the only angle we can show you, I’m not sure if that’s handball, really difficult to see but it looks like it’s going to be close to a handball. We can’t give you a better angle. It might have been a handball in the build-up.
“Endo’s challenging Longstaff here. We’ll move it on. There is contact but the contact is Longstaff going down and leaving his trailing foot and there’s a little contact from Endo.
“For me, I think that would have been a harsh decision for the penalty – but like we said [Longstaff] didn’t appeal.
“If someone’s fouled me, I’m appealing for a penalty, without a doubt. So that tells it’s own story that the player was saying: probably not enough in it for a penalty.”
READ MORE: Sky Sports journo weighs in on ‘big blow’ Liverpool have just suffered
READ MORE: BBC pundit tips Liverpool for blockbuster transfer as Mo Salah warning raised
Liverpool won fair and square
It says a great deal when you have Newcastle United fans on social media admitting they were fortunate to keep the scoreline vaguely close.
With us utterly dominant throughout and the visitors seriously outperforming their xG (whilst we underperformed against ours), most will have surely left L4 feeling a little relieved we didn’t take them to the cleaners.
Ultimately, if Longstaff didn’t believe he had a case to put forward for a penalty – not too dissimilar to Martin Dubravka’s contradiction – we’re at a loss to explain why Howe does.
📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman
I think we should look to support Howe as best we can, same goes for Erik Ten Haag. Fact is the longer these guys stay in their jobs the better 😂
Howe should not have been the first-choice manager for NUFC. He is average at best. After over 10 years of getting back in Europe and they are turfed out at the first hurdle.
Every team has baffling decisions seeming to go against them LFC have had their fair share.
Howe needs to put his big boys pants on
Eddie Howe is clutching at straws and when your own players contradict what you’re saying it just shows how much of a drama Ladyboy, Howe actually is….!!
I have never heard or seen Jurgen Klopp make a comment on a match that any of the players have ever contradicted, actually that’s a lie, Mamadou Sakho, he arrived at a champions league game, 3 hours late for the flight, didn’t get to training, then tried making fun of what Klopp was saying… outcome.. Sakho was sent home back to Liverpool and was never ever played for Liverpool again. He was sold for whatever we could get, I think 🤔 that is what Howe needs to do, Don’t play the lads that contradict him or Newcastle need a better manager than one that accepts his players arguing for points that he is against. Howe says they should have a penalty and Longstaff who got fouled said it wasn’t a penalty and Dubravka stated he brought Jota down with his Elbow although Eddie says he (Dubravka) didn’t touch him.
If I was Eddie Howe I would be very annoyed that my players are contradicting me… but Eddie will just accept it lmfao